Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Declines By 43.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BLKLF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.