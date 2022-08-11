Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 442.9%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
BNY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.66.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
