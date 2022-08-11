Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 442.9%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BNY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

