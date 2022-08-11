Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Increases By 91.9%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

