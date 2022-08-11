Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Decreases By 49.5%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,218,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 147,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,985.4 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of CHWRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,732. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

