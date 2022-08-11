Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Decreases By 49.5%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,218,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 147,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,985.4 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of CHWRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,732. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About China Tower
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Tower (CHWRF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.