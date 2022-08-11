Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 300.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report on Tuesday.

Clarkson Stock Performance

CKNHF stock remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

