Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Expands By 65.7%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

NASDAQ DKDCW remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

