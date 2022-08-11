Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 66.7%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

About Ealixir

(Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

