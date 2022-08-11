Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Rises By 257.1%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ENQUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.