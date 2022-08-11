Short Interest in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Decreases By 57.4%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 4,334.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,586,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

