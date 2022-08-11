Short Interest in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Increases By 73.3%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EBAC remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,647. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

