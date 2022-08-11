Short Interest in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Increases By 73.3%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of EBAC remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,647. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.
European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Biotech Acquisition (EBAC)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.