Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Decreases By 63.2%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 9,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,305. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

