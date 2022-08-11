Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 244.2%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fiore Cannabis Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.02. 234,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,843. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.