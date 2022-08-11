Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Grows By 244.2%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fiore Cannabis Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.02. 234,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,843. Fiore Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03.
About Fiore Cannabis
