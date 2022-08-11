Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Grows By 795.7%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 795.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 873,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

