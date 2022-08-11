Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 70.4%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAD traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $104.09. 4,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

