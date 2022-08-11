Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Rises By 400.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Giga-tronics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

