Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 675.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($168.37) to €174.00 ($177.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €175.00 ($178.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($148.67) to €138.80 ($141.63) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.76.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.