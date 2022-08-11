Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 205.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the July 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

