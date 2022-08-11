Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases By 205.4%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, an increase of 205.4% from the July 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
