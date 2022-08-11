Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Rises By 105.4%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the July 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.