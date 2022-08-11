Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Drops By 53.2%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 443.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

James Hardie Industries Cuts Dividend

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.48% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.