Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Decreases By 43.1%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Leo Holdings Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

LHC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

