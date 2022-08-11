Short Interest in MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Declines By 93.6%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAV Beauty Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands stock remained flat at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. MAV Beauty Brands has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

