Short Interest in Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Grows By 173.1%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the July 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Patrizia from €30.00 ($30.61) to €21.80 ($22.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Patrizia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTZIF remained flat at $11.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. Patrizia has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.