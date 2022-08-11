Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 55.6%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of ILPMY stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

