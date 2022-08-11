Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Increases By 236.3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.
Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 3.0 %
REMYY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 9,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
See Also
