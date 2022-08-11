Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Increases By 236.3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €290.00 ($295.92) to €304.00 ($310.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 3.0 %

REMYY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. 9,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Dividend Announcement

About Rémy Cointreau

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.