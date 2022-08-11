Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Decreases By 45.7%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 133,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

SVRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,113. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51. SaverOne 2014 has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

