Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Declines By 48.0%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 32,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

