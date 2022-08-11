Short Interest in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Grows By 58.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Shares of SIGA stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,931,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,079. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

