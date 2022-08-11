Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Decreases By 49.9%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVLKF remained flat at $1.05 on Thursday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136. Silver Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.