Short Interest in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Drops By 70.2%

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.