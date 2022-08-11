Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Increases By 473.7%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 473.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TLTZY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 12,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

