Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Decreases By 48.1%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.92. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $202.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.49. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBNK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

