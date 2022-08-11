Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Increases By 58.1%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,473. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58.

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

