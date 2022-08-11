SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.7 %

SIBN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,703. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,609.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,612.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

