Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.01

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €119.01 ($121.44) and traded as low as €108.54 ($110.76). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €108.64 ($110.86), with a volume of 1,181,279 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €118.86.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

