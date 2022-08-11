SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 143110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

