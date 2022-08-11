SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 143110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.63.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
