Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.29

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 2796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SGML shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

