Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

