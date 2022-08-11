SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 13,744 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.