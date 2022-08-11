SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires Shares of 269,887 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 269,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned about 0.24% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,026,000 after acquiring an additional 106,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

