SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,091. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

