SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $1.64 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $536.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

