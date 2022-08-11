SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $3.90 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. 51,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

