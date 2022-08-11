SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,229.64. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,038.06.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

