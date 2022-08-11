SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 41,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,042. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

