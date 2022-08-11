SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,582,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,693,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,618,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 161,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,678. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.