SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $3.11 Million Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned about 1.25% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

PXI stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

