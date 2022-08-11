SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,242. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

