SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLVRW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 38,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25. SILVERspac has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVRW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter.

