Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $10.85. Sims shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 347 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.