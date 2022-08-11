Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 420.4% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 2.5 %

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 49,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3306 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.